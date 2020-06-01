PERRYSBURG — The staff at Way Public Library has completely re-imagined its Summer Reading Club for 2020, transforming it into an innovative and safe virtual experience.
Although participants will not be getting together in person as originally planned, all ages are invited to sign up for “Imagine Your Story,” a special program of reading and virtual events inspired by fairy tales, folklore and myths.
Children, teens and adults can celebrate this year’s theme online by tracking their reading, playing games, unlocking digital badges and earning raffle tickets for a variety of exciting prizes.
Registration is open now for the program which continues until July 31. Sign up at waylibrary.info to get started.
Way’s Summer Reading Club is supported by Way Public Library Foundation & Friends.
In addition to the reading club, summer programming will include online story times, Lego challenges, STEM activities, book discussions, craft tutorials, and more surprises — all carefully thought out to keep everyone safe and healthy while learning and having fun.
For more information, visit waylibrary.info or call 419-874-3135.