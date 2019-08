Elizabeth Green, Bowling Green, sings with BiG Band BG under the M.J. Wright Pavilion during the 15th annual Sunset Jazz & Art Fest along the banks of the Maumee River in Grand Rapids Sunday afternoon. Lynne Long, president of the Grand Rapids Art Council, recognized Emcee Suzanne Carroll for serving as the hostess of the festival for each of the 15 years, along with Georgeann Kohn and the Optical Shop for 10 years of donations as the presenting sponsor.