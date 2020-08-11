A Bowling Green man has developed a Hobbit hobby — and a taste for Honey Cakes — during the coronavirus pandemic.
J.R.R. Tolkien fan Aidan Hubbell-Staeble has found a way to make his favorite Hobbit food from Middle Earth, Honey Cakes.
“One of our goals, especially since the pandemic began, has been to start making more food with local ingredients. It’s been fun. We figure out what we can get locally and build out from there,” he said.
One of the primary ingredients for the Honey Cakes is honey. There is a lot of honey in them and Hubbell-Staeble has started getting his at a local farm in Perrysburg.
“I’m using a recipe out of my favorite cookbook, ‘An Unexpected Cookbook: The Unofficial Book of Hobbit Cookery,’ and it’s one I definitely recommend,” he said.
He grew up with all the various J.R.R. Tolkien books and movies. He’s read all the books and is steeped in their lore, being introduced to them as a child when his father read them to him and his two brothers.
“We’ve done almost every recipe in this cookbook. It’s been my pandemic hobby, my Hobbit hobby. As far as snacks go, this is probably my favorite,” he said. “It is important to me to have a connection to the food I’m making, because I don’t necessarily enjoy cooking, but when I found there was a Hobbit cookbook, it was clear as day.”
Hubbell-Staeble lives with his wife, Emily, in Bowling Green. A lifetime resident of the city, he is also a graduate of Bowling Green State University, where he studied political science.
Aidan is currently working as the campaign manager for the Nick Rubando campaign for the 5th Congressional District of Ohio. Emily works at BGSU doing communications and outreach for student financial aid and scholarships.
She is also a BGSU graduate. They met while working as volunteers for the 2013 Bowling Green City Schools levy campaigns.
Aidan said that while he considers himself a major Tolkien fan, there are some that take it even further.
“There are definitely some people who are into it more than me. They are Tolkien scholars. I don’t consider myself a scholar, but, I mean, we went to New Zealand just so I could go see Hobbiton,” he said.
Emily’s father lives in Australia.
“I thought, so what’s New Zealand if we’re already going all the way to Australia?” she said.
The couple explained how there is now a touristy area around the little village that was created for the Peter Jackson film of the Hobbit.
“So the Hobbit set is a whole town in itself. It’s a true full hillside, full of Hobbit holes, and they have pretty much left it untouched,” Emily said.
“Then there’s the Green Dragon Inn. It has a full bar,” Aidan said.
Emily said it is an experience of a lifetime.
“They have eats and different beer and mead, I think. But the attraction itself, Hobbiton, is big enough on its own to kind of go and explore. It was kind of cool, actually,” she said.
It’s the second Green Dragon Inn. The first one, made for the “Lord of the Rings” movies, was burnt down, as part of the film. Most of the rest of that series’ props were also removed, but when the Hobbit was filmed, they were rebuilt.
“If you remember in the movie, with the mirror of Galadriel, when Frodo looks and sees Hobbiton burning, and you see the inn burning, they literally just burnt the inn down,” he said.
They also explained how the big tree featured in the movies is also there, but it’s an all metal prop, complete with each individual leaf.
Aidan has found that they will easily last several days, and will either reheat them in the microwave, or just eat them cold.
It calls for a candied almond in the center but he’s not a fan. Instead, he uses the currants for a center garnish.
“It looks good, but it’s unnecessary,” he said. “I like the size of the currants. When you bite into it, it’s nice. When you use raisins, they are a little too big.
“You can also get them at Kroger, which is nice.”
Dried blueberries mixed into the batter are also an option that he passes on. However will sometimes substitute raisins, or golden raisins, for the currants mixed into the batter, like the original recipe calls for.
“Pop them off (the baking pan) as soon as they come out of the oven, onto a cooling rack or plate. The honey will glue them to the baking pan,” Aidan said.
Removing them from the pan also keeps the bottoms from continuing to cook, possibly burning them. However, if they are stuck to the rack, the bottoms are likely to rip off on removal.