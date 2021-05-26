Barb Sartian, playing the role of a widow during the 1750s, talks to visitors at the Wood County Historical Museum Saturday during the Early Ohio on the Portage event. The free Demonstration Day featured costumed interpreters portraying life during the exploration of the Northwest Territory and the Ohio Country, especially along and near the Portage River in Wood County.
