‘Hey, I like your building’ — City Park facility work continues

Things are moving forward as construction continues on the new Veterans Memorial Building at City Park.

At Tuesday’s board meeting, Parks and Recreation Director Kristin Otley said they are preparing to work on the interior of the building as cold weather starts to set in.

Otley said she was inside the structure on Tuesday and it’s “super exciting.” She said that the builders have “just about fully buttoned up and there’s lots to do inside.”

She said excitement about the building is continuing, and not just from city residents. Otley recounted a recent discussion with a person who came into the park offices, and had driven by the in-progress building, saying they liked the look of the structure.

“Their comment to us was ‘Makes me wish I was a taxpayer in Bowling Green,’” Otley said, adding, “I said ‘Well, you can be.’ … That was one of the coolest hey-I-like-your-building comments we’ve had.”

Otley also noted that paving will be taking place at the park next week and, as a result, City Park will be closed to vehicles starting Monday, and likely through Nov. 1.

“So there will be no vehicular access to the park during that time,” she said. “If people want to walk into the park, they are more than free to use the back section of the park.”

Park users are asked to watch for signage and barricades and avoid those areas.

Also at the meeting, the board:

• Heard that the Simpson Garden Park Committee, comprised of members of the original group that helped form the park 17 years ago, is currently looking to find a date for their next meeting. Otley said she anticipates the group will meet three more times. “With a group of movers and shakers like that, it’s difficult to settle on a time that works for everyone.” She said she hopes they will meet sometime early next month.

• Heard from Otley that new parks facility rental rates for non-profit organizations are being well-received. “Just gotten a lot of good feedback,” she said, “especially from the organizations that are having their fundraisers.”

• Heard from Recreation Coordinator Ivan Kovacevic that, while the participation numbers were down somewhat for this year’s Zombie Mud Run, it was the smoothest running of the event they’ve had, with good weather. “The event’s really evolved into a really fun family event,” he said. “Now it’s parents running side by side with their kids and getting into it.”

He also said they currently have 200 participants in youth basketball, and are seeing an increase in the older age groups, indicating kids are continuing on with the program.

• Heard from Natural Resources Coordinator Chris Gajewicz that all trails are currently open at Wintergarden Park, and that a large number of garden clubs from throughout Northwest Ohio have come to visit Simpson Garden Park. He also noted that work has been undertaken on the south and east sides of Simpson, and a renovation is planned for the park’s Peace Garden.

“There’s quite a bit of erosion there,” he said.