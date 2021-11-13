NAPOLEON – Ottawa-Glandorf blocked a 36-yard Otsego field goal attempt with 19.0 seconds left to hold on for a 24-22 victory Saturday night.
The Titans blasted through the line and knocked the ball backwards, securing the win.
The Titans will face Elyria Catholic, which beat Elmwood. That game will be played at 7 p.m. next Saturday.
The Titans (10-3) had trailed by four for most of the second half. They sparked near the end against the Knights (11-1), the top seed in Division V, Region 18.
The Titans looked like they had the go-ahead touchdown with 2:16 remaining, when Jordan scrambled and found Walker Budelmeyer for a 31-yard touchdown pass. A holding call negated that play.
Jordan got another shot to play hero, though. On fourth-and-7 from the 29, he scrambled to his right and heaved a cross-body pass to Cy Rump on the left side, catching the ball at the 1 and getting tackled immediately. Jordan took it in himself two plays later for the improbable lead.
Just to add to the drama, the extra point hit the left upright and back to the field, leaving it a two-point game with 1:32 remaining for the Knights.
Last year, Otsego booted Ottawa-Glandorf from the playoffs with a 21-6 win in a game O-G led 6-0 at the half.
Jordan led the Titans by completing 14 of 25 passes for 277 yards. Caleb Kuhlman had eight catches for 170 yards. Ian Fenbert led the rushing attack with 12 carries for 48 yards.
The Titans had looked ready to dominate in the first half. They had an 11-point lead. They had the edge on offensive yards. They had the momentum.
Seconds later, it slipped away. Otsego rallied for 15 points in 43 seconds before halftime to take the lead and the Titans’ enthusiasm away from them.
Ottawa-Glandorf had pulled ahead 18-7 on Ian Fenbert’s touchdown reception on a screen pass, his second score of the day. On the kickoff, the Titans were flagged for a 15-yard penalty.
After a 52-yard completion, quarterback Joseph Dzierwa, who has signed to play baseball at Michigan State, snuck in from 1 yard out. After a two-point conversion, the Titans still led, 22-15.
Disaster hit Ottawa-Glandorf on the ensuing kickoff, when O-G fumbled the ball at its own 36. On the first play after that, the Knights’ Dzierwa completed a 36-yard pass to a streaking Chase Helberg for the touchdown. The extra point put Otsego up, 22-18.
It was a surprising turn of events, as the Titans had dominated most of the first half up to that point. Landen Jordan completed 9 of 16 passes for 185 yards. Caleb Kuhlman had 112 receiving yards on five receptions.
Kuhlman, an all-Western Buckeye League wide receiver, put the Titans on the scoreboard first with 38.9 seconds left in the first quarter. He took a direct snap and sprinted up the middle for a 5-yard touchdown run. It was a fitting finish to the drive, which included Kuhlman’s 53-yard completion from Landen Jordan up the left side. Two plays later, they paired up for a 22-yard reception to put the Titans inside the 10.
The defense set up the Titans’ next score. A long kickoff rolled near the end zone, starting Otsego’s drive at the 5. The Knights thought they’d gotten something going on a 16-yard pass play before fumbling the ball. One play later, Jordan completed a 32-yard pass play to Colin White. Two plays later, Ian Fenbert punched it in from a yard out.
Fenbert added another touchdown with 1:11 remaining in the half, when he caught a screen pass, followed his blocking and broke free on a touchdown play.