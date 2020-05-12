Wood County is recording a death due to coronavirus every other day.
It’s important to keep that in mind as area residents go back to work and go out to eat, said Ben Batey, Wood County health commissioner.
Batey spoke Tuesday at the weekly teleupdate hosted by the Wood County commissioners.
“I think at times we might be a little more callus,” he said about seeing the numbers and getting accustomed to them.
As of Tuesday morning, Wood County had 31 deaths.
“As we continue to open things here, (we need to) be sure families don’t feel a negative impact,” Batey said. “Don’t think the virus is going away or that the risk is low.”
Retail opened in Ohio on Tuesday. Outdoor eating, salons and barbershops may open on Friday. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is expected to announce soon the opening of daycare and gyms.
“As the governor said, we’re looking to do two things at once,” Batey said.
That includes starting business and keeping safe.
“When people are going out to the businesses, we want them to take the proper precautions,” Batey said.
A “layering” of protections is necessary. People should maintain a social distance of 6 feet and wear masks, he said.
Ohio’s infection ratio is 1:1, Batey said. That means whenever one person is infected, he or she infects one other person. If the ratio increases to 1:3, there will be a spike, he said.
Tontogany Mayor Matt Shanahan asked if the health department had any guidelines about restaurants that didn’t previously have outdoor seating, and want to have it now.
“Can we permit them to set up some tables to get back into business,” Shanahan asked.
A Bowling Green official offered to share the city’s plan to use some parking for outdoor eating.
Batey added that municipal officials would have to make their own decisions on business variances.
Shanahan said he was also concerned about some people who believe it is OK to wear a mask, then not social distance.
Batey said the health department will continue to communicate the layering message.
“A mask is one part of the system. There are layers of protection,” he said.