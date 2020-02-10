Have love song, will travel

Members of the Voices of Harmony rehearse last week at the Alliance Church in Bowling Green. Quartets from the “Voices of Harmony” chorus are preparing to fill offices, homes, businesses and restaurants with the sound of four-part harmony, as they deliver Singing Valentines on Friday. Singing Valentines (one song, a rose and personalized card) will be delivered in person throughout Northwest Ohio, as well as the Southeast Michigan area. The cost of in-person deliveries is $45. Orders can be placed by calling 888-741-7464 or e-mailing thevoicesofharmony@gmail.com. For more information, visit www.thevoicesofharmony.org.