Practice makes perfect.
Or, sometimes it doesn’t — especially in live theater.
An actor from the hit Broadway musical “Hamilton” shared lessons with Bowling Green High School drama students, virtually, on Thursday. Trevor Miles, who plays the part of George Eaker, talked to 22 students from JoBeth Gonzalez’ class.
Cole Nemeth, a junior, asked what they do when they make mistakes.
Miles recalled an actor saying, “minister from New York” instead of “Senator from New York” and actors who forgot to change a small piece of their costume, like a shoe.
“It reminds you it’s live theater and everything changes all the time,” Miles said.
The talk — along with a dance lesson — was important to the BGHS students, who should have been going through opening night jitters. Their musical, Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” was supposed to open Thursday, but was canceled due to coronavirus.
“Not only is social isolation a challenge for teens this spring, missing the opportunity to present the spring musical is heartbreaking. This virtual workshop will by no means replace that experience, but it is a gesture toward acknowledging their loss,” Gonzalez said.
She said she hoped her students could connect with each other, during Thursday’s teleworkshop, in a way that has been impossible with the closing of school last month.
Gonzalez also hoped they picked up some insight into what it means to be a triple threat – someone who can sing, dance and act.
In “Hamilton,” Miles plays Eaker, who was a New York lawyer. He fatally shot Philip Hamilton, the oldest son of Alexander Hamilton, in a duel on Nov. 23, 1801.
His visit was arranged through Celebrity Workshops, which provide access to celebrities, Broadway cast members, star athletes and choreography master classes, workshops and lessons.
Gonzalez said she received an email from Celebrity Workshops in January and thought about bringing someone to the school. Once school shut down, she got a second correspondence saying they were offering virtual master classes.
Miles walked the students through a dance sequence from the song “My Shot,” originally performed by Lin-Manuel Miranda: “Just like my country, I’m young scrappy and hungry, and I’m not throwing away my shot.”
“That’s the whole theme phase and we do it like a million times in the show,” Miles said.
He gave such tips as anchor the foot into the ground like it’s screwed in and — just like in ballet — when you have to do a turn and finish with the leg out, it is just one movement.
Singing or saying the word helps, Miles said.
He upped the tempo and played the music after spending 30 minutes teaching the steps.
“Trust yourselves,” he said before he asked them to dance to the music from the show. “It’s very quick … it takes a long time to learn.”
Miles also taught them the staccato style of vocals that give the songs a rap beat.
He asked nine students to recite lines from “The Election of 1800” and snapped his fingers so they got the beat correct: “I don’t like Adams. Well, he’s gonna lose, that’s just defeatist. And Jefferson, I’m in love with France. Yeah, he’s so elitist. I like that Aaron Burr. I can’t believe we’re here with him. He seems approachable? Like you could grab a beer with him.”
Junior Emma Matney wanted to know how long it took for him to memorize the choreography for the show.
About six months, Miles said.
“It’s precise, it’s so tight. I want to give you guys a full teaching of it,” he said.
Miles grew up in Oregon, took piano and singing lessons from a young age, saw “Wicked” and thought “oh, that’s exactly what I want to do.”
Miles started dance lessons as a junior in high school and auditioned and got accepted into a dance studio in Seattle. When he moved to New York to attend the American Ballet Theatre, he got signed with an agent and started trying out for stage productions.
He auditioned for “Hamilton” for three years and got a final callback but didn’t get the part.
A year later, he got a phone call asking him to audition again.
“I had to go in with the same persistence and energy. It was all about the right fit at the right time,” he said. “I knew I was right for the show.”
Success came from “being persistent and knowing where you fit,” Miles said. “I was so much more capable than what I gave myself credit for.”
Gonzalez said a lot of her students don’t continue in theater after high school and wanted to know what experiences make a great person.
Miles said he admires the risks people are willing to take and to trust in yourself.
Stuck in Toronto, where “Hamilton” was being staged at the start of the pandemic, Miles challenges himself to sing a cover song on the piano every day. Some days he hates it, some days he loves it.
“I’m trusting myself so much more and I know what works for me and what doesn’t. … you can’t be good at anything without failing at it first.
“If there’s something you love, commit to it.”
He warned, however, “when your passions become the only thing in your life, they become a chore.”
“I thought it was great,” Gonzalez said. “For such a relatively young performer, his insights and advice and passion of which he spoke was really valuable.
“In light of what the kids aren’t getting, I’m glad they had a chance to talk to someone in the profession.”
Ryan Albrecht, who manages the Performing Arts Center, went live on Instagram Thursday when it was time to call places for the musical.