Habitat for Humanity will dedicate two Weston homes

WESTON — Habitat for Humanity of Wood County will dedicate two newly constructed homes on July 31 at 5:30 p.m. at 13485 and 13495 Main St.

These homes are a result of professional homebuilders, suppliers, sponsors, families, churches and volunteers joining together to create a remarkable opportunity for two future Habitat for Humanity of Wood County homeowners, according to a press release.

These homes are part of the Habitat for Humanity Home Builders Blitz program, where multiple homes are built simultaneously nationwide for one shared purpose – to build safe and affordable housing for families in need of a decent place to call home. Locally, Habitat for Humanity of Wood County partnered with Ridge Stone Builders and Lakeside Interiors to build the two new homes.

The future homeowners have both stated the need for an affordable, safe, and functional homes for their families. These selected families have contributed over 250 sweat equity hours, attended various homeownership classes and will be paying a mortgage.

The Heather McLennan family has four children and said that “owning a Habitat for Humanity of Wood County home will provide an amazing opportunity for my family.”

The Pounders-Hayes family has three children and said that having a Habitat home will give them “a stability that we didn’t think was possible … helping to build our Habitat home has given us a sense of purpose and pride.”

“We have all experienced help to get to where we need to be,” said Mark Ohashi, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Wood County. “The dedication of these two homes celebrates the help that came from amazing partnerships, beginning with Ridge Stone Builders and Lakeside Interior along with our corporate sponsors and vendors and contractors and amazing volunteers who have helped two families, who certainly did their part, to obtain a better life for themselves and their families.”

There will be a ceremony with remarks from Dignitaries, Partners and future homeowners. There will be refreshments.

Habitat for Humanity of Wood County homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Since its inception, Habitat for Humanity of Wood County has built 42 homes. Next year’s projects include two home builds and two major repair projects.