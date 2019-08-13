4-H minty milkshakes will return to Wood County Fair

Mint chocolate chip milkshakes will return again as a frozen treat served up by 4-H volunteers at the Wood County Fair.

Jayne Roth, 4-H extension educator, said the minty milkshake was so popular that it will be served at the 2020 fair, along with chocolate, strawberry and vanilla.

Roth talked to the Wood County Commissioners on Tuesday.

“We had a record-breaking year,” she said.

The mint chocolate chip was originally introduced as a flavor to celebrate 100 years of 4-H in Wood County. Roth said the new flavor ran neck and neck with strawberry as the second most popular flavor. Chocolate is the most requested.

Milkshake sales had a record-breaking year at the 2019 fair, Roth said. The 4-H groups sold 15,000 shakes at the fair and will also staff the booth for this week’s National Tractor Pulling Championships.

“My guess is with the tractor pull we’ll realize a profit of $40,000 to $50,000,” Roth said.

The money will be used for programming and scholarships. It also pays for camp counselors and a Washington, D.C., trip, said Jenny Morlock, 4-H program assistant.

“It pays for a wealth of things,” she said, adding that the money does not go toward staff and salaries.

The shakes used 1,050 cans of mix, 3,100 gallons of ice cream and 600 gallons of milk.

There were an additional 4,000 milkshakes given away to the volunteers. Those working a two-hour shift receive a coupon for a free shake, Roth said.

The lessons in the milkshake barn are invaluable, she said.

“We’re teaching them community service. We’re teaching work ethic, how to work together as a team,” Roth said.

Another Wood County 4-H project is receiving national recognition.

Morlock said the snowplow painting project won the Arts and Communication Award through the national 4-H program. Wood County 4-H will receive the honor later this year in West Virginia.

For the snowplow project, 22 4-H clubs collaborated with the county garage and engineer’s office to paint the plow.

Last year, any theme was allowed and they included seatbelt use and texting and driving, Morlock said. They had to include the 4-H clover somewhere on the plow.

“It’s basically a billboard,” said Wood County Commissioner Doris Herringshaw.

Also in 4-H, there were three camps this summer, all with numbers that exceeded previous camps.

Roth said 294 attended 4-H camp, compared to 268 last year; there were 12 on a waiting list.

Other camps included an outdoor science camp and a Cloverbud day camp.

There are 1,200 youth across the county who belong to 4-H, Roth said.

“Membership has maintained, which is a good thing because there’s so much to do for kids,” she said, adding that participation in the Perrysburg and Lake Township area is growing.