A plea has been entered in the hazing death of a Bowling Green State University student.
Niall Sweeney, 21, with addresses in Erie, Pennsylvania, and Bowling Green, entered a plea to lesser charges and will probably get community control.
Sweeney pleaded guilty on Thursday in Wood County Common Pleas Court to an amended count of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, and to one count of hazing, a fourth-degree misdemeanor.
He had previously been charged with third-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, hazing, failing to comply with underage alcohol laws and obstructing official business.
Wood County Prosecutor Paul Dobson, in a press release, said that the plea agreement was based on, and contingent on, Sweeney’s continuing cooperation in the case.
The state and defense agreed that joint recommendation of community control sanctions, such as probation, would be dependent on Sweeney’s cooperation, Dobson said. He could be sentenced to up to six months in jail.
Sweeney is one of eight men charged in Stone Foltz’s March death, which occurred after he reportedly consumed a bottle of bourbon.
The other men face charges of involuntary manslaughter, felonious assault, tampering with evidence, hazing and obstructing justice.
Foltz, who was trying to join Pi Kappa Alpha at BGSU, was found unconscious by a roommate after the hazing ritual and died three days later. Foltz, who was 20 and from Delaware, was a sophomore at BGSU.
The fraternity was later expelled from campus.
A trial date of Jan. 10-28 has been set for the remaining defendants, Dobson said.
“This is another step as we move forward toward bringing justice to this event and for Stone’s death,” Dobson said.
Attorneys for the Foltz family, Rex Elliott and Sean Alto, said in a statement on Thursday that the court process should discourage hazing.
“Mr. Sweeney’s guilty plea sends a strong message that any act of hazing will not be tolerated,” the statement said. “While his plea can’t bring Stone Foltz back, his family prays that days like this and those to come will go a long way toward ending the decades-long culture of hazing on all college campuses.”