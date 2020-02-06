Guiding force - Sentinel-Tribune: Home

Guiding force

Posted: Thursday, February 6, 2020 10:26 pm

U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Benjamin Waddell

Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Dylon Lamalie, from Fostoria, signals from the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) to the fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE 6), not pictured, during a replenishment-at-sea in the Arabian Sea on Feb. 2. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points.

