Grandparents raising grandchildren can receive holiday help

For a variety of reasons, many local grandparents are helping with or fully raising their grandchildren.

To assist those families with holiday giving, the Wood County Committee on Aging for the fifth consecutive year is holding its Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Holiday Project.

Through this project, the WCCOA and volunteers help give back this holiday season by supporting local families who are raising their grandchildren.

Job and Family Services and the WCCOA have partnered to provide a joyful holiday to these families in need of gifts for their grandchildren. All monetary donations will be used to purchase gifts for grandchildren (birth to 17 years of age). Monetary donations will be accepted at all eight senior centers.

Grandparents must complete an application for support.

The application deadline is Dec. 13.

Holly Griggs, program activity and aging specialist, said last year they bought gifts for 12 different children. The gifts are purchased and wrapped by volunteers. The “from line” on the gifts are left blank for either Santa or the grandparents to fill in, depending on the needs of the family.

In some cases, the grandparents have gone with the volunteers to purchase the gifts.

For more information on assisting or to get an application for assistance contact the Programs Department at 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net.