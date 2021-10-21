Give to Brown Bag Food Project Oct 21, 2021 44 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Brown Bag Food Project is holding a drive for food and hygiene donations at 530 Sand Ridge Road Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Visit BrownBagFoodProject.org for donation ideas or to make a monetary donation. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bags Packaging Human Activities Tools Fishing Hunting Brown Paper Bag Brown Paper Bag Food Latest e-Edition Sentinel-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Special Edition Special Sections To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. More Most Popular Articles Videos Collections ArticlesOwner of Perrysburg auto dealership pleads guilty to theftBG police investigate shooting; one man hospitalizedElmwood gets historic win over Eastwood at home in pivotal conference matchupKimberley Lyn RinglerFeehan, Dzierwa are Otsego royaltyBG businessman arraigned for alleged rapeNew subdivision approved in PerrysburgBGSU to construct new campus gateway, restoring traditional lookTime for a change on Perrysburg school boardBGSU launches two-year Doctor of Physical Therapy program, the only of its kind in Ohio Videos CollectionsEastwood vs Elmwood, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021BG vs Maumee, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021BG vs Liberty Center, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021Perrysburg vs Northview, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021Eastwood vs Rossford, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021Perrysburg vs Springfield, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021Eastwood vs Lake, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021BGSU vs Akron, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021Rossford vs Lake, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021Perrysburg vs Anthony Wayne, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 Tweets by sentineltribune Events Browse Today's events Submit Stocks Market Data by TradingView