Getting to know BGSU at Campus Fest

Posted: Saturday, September 14, 2019 8:15 am

Fallon Smyl, president of the Falcon Swing Society, stays cool under an umbrella during the annual Campus Fest event on the campus of Bowling Green State University last week. The swing society meets every Friday from 7-10 p.m in the front lobby of Anderson Arena. The public is invited and the first dance lesson is free. Hundreds of BGSU groups and organizations were on hand at Campus Fest giving students a glimpse at the clubs, organizations and volunteers services which they may work with during their college careers.

