COLUMBUS – Ohio Senator Theresa Gavarone, R-Bowling Green, last week announced Controlling Board approval of several items aimed at combating the coronavirus health crisis.
The board approved a request to create the Ohio Coronavirus Relief Fund and four line items within the Adjutant General’s Department, Department of Administrative Services, Department of Health and Department of Public Safety totaling $173.9 million. This will allow state agencies to use federal funds made available from the Federal Coronavirus Relief Fund under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act to support state efforts to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The new funding breaks down as follows:
ADJ will receive $8.8 million for acquiring, renovating and supplying temporary medical facilities to supplement existing hospital capacity as well as pay for active duty guard members.
DAS will receive $76.1 million to purchase 2,000 ventilators and 5 million N95 masks.
ODH will receive $39 million for statewide specimen collection, specimen collection kit manufacture, medications, external testing services and lab equipment.
DPS will receive $50 million for PPE for county EMAs, hospitals and other medical facilities.
Additionally, the controlling board approved $25 million through the Department of Education’s Summer Food Service Program, to reimburse meals served by schools, districts and other program providers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“During this pandemic there is nothing more important to me than the health and safety of Ohioans,” Gavarone said. “By approving these funds we are making available more life-saving equipment and resources to protect people as we battle this virus.”