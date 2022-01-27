Installation of construction fencing has started around the city building construction site at 315 N. Main St. and 316 N. Church St. and a portion of the existing city building at 304 N. Church St..
This has required the closing of city parking lot 6 and most of the area around the existing city building at 304 N. Church St.
Oak Street was also closed from Main Street.
Due to availability of the contractor and earlier than anticipated arrival of construction-related equipment, access to the existing city building will now be limited to Oak Street. The street is open to two-way traffic, to and from the existing city building.
Limited public parking at the existing city building will remain. The sidewalk in front of 315 N. Main will be closed during this first phase of the project.
Access to the businesses and apartments at 317 N. Main will be maintained throughout the project from Main Street.