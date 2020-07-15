To the Editor:
Wearing a mask is a choice and should not be mandated.
If a business posts a sign that masks are required I am making the decision about wearing a mask at that business or not going in without a mask.
City leaders allowed a protest march and a Juneteenth gathering, was wearing a mask required?
I chose not to participate in these activities just as my choice to not enter an establishment without a mask if requested. Are the city leaders really concerned about public health or kneeling to political pressure?
I do not believe in the tail wagging the dog.
Carl Cleland
Bowling Green