Those injured in a fatal crash last week have been identified.
On Dec. 8, Bowling Green City Councilman Neocles Leontis, 65, was killed when the Ford Fusion he was driving crossed the center line on Ohio 25 near Nims Road.
His wife, Vassiliki, 61, was taken to Wood County Hospital with suspected minor injuries.
According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office accident report, Leontis was traveling south on Route 25 at 6:09 p.m. when he went left of center and struck a Honda Pilot at an angle. Leontis continued in the northbound lanes of travel and struck a Ford F-150 nearly head-on.
Vicki Venn, 49, BG, who was driving the Honda, was not injured.
Shawn Feehan, 23, BG, was driving the Ford and was taken to Toledo Hospital with suspected minor injury.
His two passengers, Samantha Crist, 25, and Lilliana Feehan, 3, both of Bowling Green, also were taken to Toledo Hospital with suspected minor injuries.
Air bags in all three vehicles deployed and Neocles Leontis and Shawn Feehan were extricated by mechanical means.