Debora Claflin Marlowe - Sentinel-Tribune: Home

Debora Claflin Marlowe

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, January 16, 2020 5:19 pm

Debora Claflin Marlowe Provided to the Sentinel-Tribune Sentinel-Tribune

Debora Claflin Marlowe, of Genoa and Perrysburg passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at St. Charles Hospital.

Debora was born November 12, 1941 in Chicago, Illinois to Roland and Ruth (Shaughneasy) Claflin. She earned her Master’s degree in Education from Eastern Illinois University. Debora married James Marlowe on August 22, 1970 in Champagne, Illinois.

Debora was an elementary art teacher for over 15 years in Illinois and Indiana. In Ohio she taught watercolor at nursing homes and to private students. She also taught for a short time with the Montessori School System. Her watercolor paintings were often displayed through shows and at businesses. She was an avid figure skater and pairs partner with her husband for over 40 years, with their last national competition in 2013. She also enjoyed water ballet, swimming, gymnastics and diving.

She is survived by her husband, James; daughter, Paula Marlowe; grandchildren, Avery and Paige Anstead; son-in-law, Thomas Anstead; and twin sister, Barbara Kuxhausen.

She was preceded in death by her parents and by her daughter, Amy Marlowe Anstead.

A celebration of Debora’s life will held Friday, May 1, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary Street, Perrysburg (419-874-3133) with a memorial service being held at the funeral home on May 2, 2020 at 11 a.m.

Condolences may be made to the family online at www.witzlershank.com.

Posted on Thursday, January 16, 2020 5:19 pm.

Recommended
Popular Facebook Activity

Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

Calendar

© Copyright 2020, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]