County schools average 'C' on State Report Cards

None of the nine school districts in Wood County earned an A grade on their State Report Card, and one received a D.

Eastwood, Elmwood and Perrysburg – which was the only district in the county to earn an A last year – all received a B grade.

Bowling Green, Lake, North Baltimore, Otsego and Rossford all received a C grade.

The lone D went to Northwood.

The State Report Cards, based on data from the 2018-19 school year, give a snapshot of one day, but superintendents say it is certainly not the only measure they use to determine student success.

The overall grade is calculated by using results in the six components: Achievement, Progress, Gap Closing, Improving At-Risk K-3 Readers, Graduation Rate and Prepared for Success. (See accompanying story for an explanation on the components that are graded.)

Bowling Green dropped to an overall C from a B last year, and also slipped in Achievement (from a C to a D), four-year graduation rate (from an A to a B), as well as Gap Closing (from a B to a D).

“We’re not happy with the report card,” said Superintendent Francis Scruci.

He added that the district’s card was taken off the Ohio Department of Education website because he is challenging some of the results.

“It’s a snapshot of what’s going on in the district,” Scruci said, adding “the goal of education is to grow students at least one year or more.”

The district’s Progress, which remained an A, shows that students continue to grow, he said. Bowling Green earned an overall A in that category, plus an A in all three subgroups: gifted, lowest 20% in achievement and students with disabilities.

“We are doing what schools should be doing,” Scruci said.

He said that due to those scores, the district should receive the Ohio Department of Education’s Momentum Award for the third year. The award recognizes schools for exceeding expectations in student growth for the year.

The Graduation Rate dropped from an A to a B, and the four-year graduation rate also dropped from an A to a B.

Scruci said that when transient students move into the district but don’t stay, that counts as a drop out.

“We’re one or two students away from being a A,” he said.

The other grades are tied to metrics that are raised every year, and it is hard to show success in those areas.

“We’re looking at one metric that is a snapshot in time.”

Scruci called it “chasing a moving target.”

“The Bowling Green City Schools are more than just a State Report Card,” he said.

The district offers nine Advanced Placement classes, both co- and extra-curricular options, and students are graduating and being successful, Scruci said.

“Parents and students have been pleased with the education they got.”

He continued to blast the state for putting so much emphasis on these cards.

“These are the rules that we’re playing by, but the rules are a flawed system.”

Bowling Green’s Progress grade is an A, Achievement is D, Gap Closing is a D, Graduation Rate is B, Improving At-Risk K-3 Readers is D, and Prepared for Success is D.

Perrysburg Superintendent Tom Hosler was perplexed with his district’s overall grade drop from an A to a B.

“When you dig into it, it’s like, really?” Hosler said about the 0.007 gap between an overall A grade and the B grade the district received. “You just shake your head.”

Perrysburg was the only school in Wood County to earn an overall A last year.

“In general, we were very pleased with the result. We increased on last year’s performance index score, so we were very happy with that,” Hosler said.

The school district’s performance index, which measures how well students performed on state tests overall, increased for the third consecutive year, to 87.5%, and other indicators also improved.

Perrysburg experienced a score reduction in Gap Closing — from an A to a B — as a result of its four-year graduation rate for students with disabilities.

“We are very pleased with our school district’s performance and continued improvement as seen in the increase in our overall Performance Index Score,” Hosler said, noting that index increased to an 87.5% from 87%. “If given the choice between doing what is right for students on IEPs or taking a higher letter grade, we will do what is best for students every single time.

“It’s a very small snapshot of what takes place on a particular assessment,” Hosler said.

Perrysburg’s Progress grade is an A, Achievement is B, Gap Closing is a B, Graduation Rate is A, Improving At-Risk K-3 Readers is not applicable, and Prepared for Success is C.

Superintendent Adam Koch said there is more to Otsego Local Schools than the report card.

“We dive into the data to see where we can improve, but it’s not the only measure we look at to make sure kids are achieving success,” Koch said. “If you walk through our schools every day, our kids are achieving great things.”

Otsego got an overall C grade, down from last year’s B.

“What’s interesting is every grade is identical to last year but we did improve in one area, yet our overall grade when down,” Koch said.

Koch is particularly happy with the B grade in value-added, which shows students are growing and learning. Test scores, he said, don’t tell the whole story.

“Overall I’m always proud of what our kids and staff members are accomplishing,” Koch said. “We’re preparing our kids for the future.”

Otsego’s Progress grade is a B, Achievement is D, Gap Closing is a B, Graduation Rate is A, Improving At-Risk K-3 Readers is not applicable, and Prepared for Success is D.

According to Eastwood Superintendent Brent Welker, “We were a whisker away from having 18 indicators.”

The district met 15, down from 17 last year.

They scored 79.6% or 79.5% in three indicators, Welker said. An 80% is needed to meet an indicator.

The 24 possible indicators show how many students have met or exceeded the basic expectations on state tests.

He said a drop in only a few students impacts their scores.

“You can say we dropped in some things but our overall performance went up,” Welker said.

Improving At-Risk K-3 Readers dropped to a C from a B, likely due to the district using a different screener, he said.

That tool will be in its second year next year, so that grade should move back up, Welker said.

“I don’t spend any time looking at that indicator,” he said, adding that he is more interested in whether students are being held back. “And the answer is no.”

When Welker is looking at things on the report card that matter most, what is important is indicators met and performance index.

The performance index went up to 84.2% from 83.5%.

“That to me is an indicator we are performing a little better.”

Eastwood’s Progress grade is a B, Achievement is C, Gap Closing is an A, Graduation Rate is A, Improving At-Risk K-3 Readers is C, and Prepared for Success is D.

At North Baltimore, the overall grade is a C, up from a D last year, but oh so close to a B, said Superintendent Ryan Delaney.

“We were only 0.002 away from an overall B for the district,” he said. “The kids did the best they could and the teachers are doing a great job.”

He said almost everything went up, including Progress from a C to a B, although the subgroup for students with disabilities dropped from a D to an F.

“Sometimes that happens when our subgroups aren’t too large,” Delaney said.

Having one child not do well can have an impact when classes are small.

Improving At-Risk K-3 Readers did drop from an A to a B.

“One child from last year did not pass, and we dropped a whole letter grade,” Delaney said.

“We’re satisfied with the report card but there’s always room for improvement,” he said. “Your kids coming to North Baltimore, they’re getting a great education.”

Delaney added that he has never been questioned by a parent on the report card findings, nixing the idea that parents use the card to check the quality of education in a school district.

“Everybody should be held accountable but the report card isn’t the way to do it.”

North Baltimore’s Progress grade is a B, Achievement is D, Gap Closing is an B, Graduation Rate is A, Improving At-Risk K-3 Readers is B, and Prepared for Success is D

Lake Local Schools’ overall grade is a C, compared to a D last year.

“We’ve seen steady improvement over almost all categories, including our overall grade, so we’re pleased with that progress,” said Superintendent Jim Witt. “We’re not where we want to be, but we also know this grade card is just a small snapshot of what we do.”

Witt said the staff took last year’s grade card and data and made some changes.

“We tried to use that data last year as a tool, to see where we had weaknesses and where we needed to improve and we used it in that sense,” he said.

Witt credited the staff and the kids for bringing Lake’s grade up.

“Looking quickly through the numbers, we’ve made strides, but we need to continue making strides in all areas.”

Lake’s Progress grade is a D, Achievement is C, Gap Closing is a B, Graduation Rate is A, Improving At-Risk K-3 Readers is B, and Prepared for Success is D.

Elmwood Local Schools once again earned a B overall grade.

All other grades stayed the same except Improving K-3 At-Risk readers, which improved from a D to a C.

Superintendent Tony Borton attributed that to the streamlining of how reading is taught. The district introduced a reading program a few years ago that all teachers are using.

“It took a few years to see the improvement,” Borton said.

Prepared for Success fell from a D to an F.

“It’s a flawed metric in my opinion so we’re going to struggle to bring that up in the future,” he said.

The metric is based on SAT and college-prep courses, which Elmwood has, as well as baccalaureate classes which they don’t have.

“I’m pleased. We did not step backwards at all,” Borton said. “We’re maintaining and improving. We’re making progress in the right direction and that’s all we can do.”

Borton is no fan of the report cards.

“The whole report card is a horrible idea for Ohio. We put too much emphasis on one test,” he said. “That is not how we should be grading kids. I don’t like it but that’s how we play the game.”

Elmwood’s Progress grade is a B, Achievement is C, Gap Closing is an A, Graduation Rate is A, Improving At-Risk K-3 Readers is C, and Prepared for Success is D.

Rossford schools maintained an overall C grade.

Megan Spangler, curriculum director, said this grade is just one measure for the district. There is a curriculum team composed of both teachers and administrators that looks closely at all factors including this test.

“I think that we have to take all of these results with a grain of salt,” she said.

This district just opened a new elementary school which was built with 21st century learning capability. Spangler said they are looking for the new facility to benefit the students in many aspects. A renovated and new facility for students in grades 6-12 will be completed by January.

“We are so excited to be in a facility that focuses on 21st century learning, she said. “The technology compatibility aspects are great with creating an amazing environment where kids can focus on that and hopefully all the pieces will fall into place for them.”

She also said that this year the district has adopted new reading programming for the K-5 levels called American Reading Company Core.

“We adopted it this year and are hoping some of our scores will go up based on that adoption. The heart of the ARC program is instilling a great love for reading for the students.”

The Prepared for Success grade raised from an F to a D this year. Spangler credited the increase to the number of students who enrolled in college credit courses.

“More and more students are taking advantage of those programs,” she said.

Rossford’s Progress grade is a B, Achievement is D, Gap Closing is a D, Graduation Rate is B, Improving At-Risk K-3 Readers is a D, and Success is a D.

Northwood Superintendent Jason Kozina said this is the second year the district received a D overall.

“We have made improvements in a few key areas but we obviously still have some some work to do. We’re happy with any improvements shown,” he said.

This year the district improved from an F to a D in Gap Closing, which measures how well schools are meeting the performance for most vulnerable students in English language and math skills. They also improved from a B to an A in Graduation Rate scores.

“So we are proud of all the gains our staff has made and our staff continues to work very hard. Any credit for any improvement goes directly to the teachers,” Kozina said. “Unfortunately the way the state chooses to ranks schools requires us to measure our students based on a snapshot of one day.”

He said that the Ohio Department of Education indicates the report cards are only one small aspect of a school’s value.

“It’s important to keep these things in mind. There are many ways that the schools serve the students and the community,” Kozina said. “I don’t want to give any credit to any one area of a state report card. You can’t give too much validity to any one area because report cards are only one part of the story for any school district.

“It’s the reality we are faced with. It’s unfortunate so much time, money and effort go to rating a district for a one-day snapshot of a school. It is our reality and it’s important we continue to do better.There is no one area of focus, we will just continue to focus on improvements and getting better.”

Northwood’s Progress grade is a D, Achievement is D, Gap Closing is a D, Graduation Rate is A, Improving At-Risk K-3 Readers is D, and Prepared for Success is F.

