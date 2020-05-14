The numbers tell the story of coronavirus impact in Wood County.
Dave Wigent, director of job and family services, presented dramatic figures to the commissioners at their telemeeting on Thursday.
“You can see the effects of unemployment driving numbers through the roof,” he said.
There are usually 94 new applications per week in Wood County for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or food stamps, Wigent said. That dollar value was $700,000 per month.
SNAP is now up to 400 applications per week, he said. The dollar value was $1.9 million last month.
Medicaid numbers are also on the rise. There were 285 in February, 394 in March and 424 in April.
“I will expect that we will see double the February number in May,” Wigent said.
There have been over 1.2 million jobless claims filed in Ohio in the last eight weeks. The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services handles unemployment issues, Wigent said.
“We have absolutely nothing to do with unemployment,” he said. “But that doesn’t stop people from calling us over and over and trying to come into the office.”
The state unemployment office has been overwhelmed, Wigent said.
“They’re behind and it’s frustrating people, but we’re trying to get the word out … that we cannot really help with that. We point them back to the state.”
One number that is down is child abuse reports, which have had a 35% to 50% reduction across the state, he said.
“I am not naive that COVID cured child abuse,” he said. “People are not reporting because they are not coming into contact with children at the same rate.
“I believe this will continue through the summer and then in the fall I’m deeply concerned we’ll have a tsunami of calls.”
Normally, September is the most-reported month for child abuse cases, Wigent said.
“This year will be much higher,” he said. “We’re encouraging the children’s services staff not to schedule vacation in the fall.”
Overtime will probably not be used too much once the workload starts increasing, he said. The last time there was mandatory overtime, Wigent lost 14 employees.
“Our intention would be to do the best we can and if we end up being a little behind … we’ll demand that the state gives us more resources,” he said. “I want the board to be aware those problems are coming.”
Currently, the staff is “unusually caught up” because state has waived normal procedures.
Wigent added that the numbers could be different.
“Stats always run a couple months behind in my world,” he said.