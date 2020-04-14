This time last week, there were 38 confirmed coronavirus cases in Wood County. As of this morning, there were 59.
The jump in cases can be attributed to how COVID-19 is being reported, said Ben Batey, Wood County health commissioner.
In a county-wide update, which is done every Tuesday in a teleconference, Batey said probable cases are also being included in the county numbers.
“Now they are counting confirmed and probable cases. A probable case is someone who has symptoms and has been in contact with someone confirmed,” Batey said.
Ohio Sen. Theresa Gavarone, R-Bowling Green, asked if more testing will be done.
“Unfortunately, no, they are not. And that’s the challenge,” Batey said. “The most frustrating thing for me through this entire response is the testing, here in Ohio and the nation.
“From a public health response, we’d like to test everything. That testing capacity is not there.”
He said that the Ohio Department of Health has the capacity to run tests.
“But we struggle to get our hands on the actual test kits,” Batey said. “It’s not just us. I think it’s every town in Ohio that’s struggling.”
Batey compared the situation to the requests for personal protective equipment, which everyone in the world is trying to get.
“It creates a massive shortage. It’s the same with the test kits,” he said, adding that there are multiple components to a test kit.
The region continues to prepare for a peak in cases, which could come in late April or early May, Batey said.
“We’ve moved from ramp up, get ready phase to maintaining,” he said.
Wood County Hospital has good capacity, Batey said.
Jeff Klein, director of the Wood County Emergency Management Agency, said they have a “fairly decent” amount of personal protective equipment in stock.
However, he urged first responders to be judicious when using it. The Ohio EMA is expecting shipments in 4-8 weeks, but that should not be relied upon, Klein sad.
“What we have now is what we’re going to have,” he said. “We don’t really want to go through anything we don’t necessarily have to.”
Also at this meeting and the morning meeting, the commissioners:
• Heard Batey report that the Ohio Department of Health is asking that everyone wear masks when out in public.
• Learned the population at the Wood County jail is down to 108, said Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn. It’s usually 155. The call volume is also down, he said.
• Discussed a reported breakout of coronavirus at the Amazon Fulfillment Center building site in Rossford.
• Heard Andrew Kalmar, county administrator, report that there are discussions about using residence halls at Bowling Green State University to house first responders who don’t want to go home after treating coronavirus patients.
• Heard Luckey Mayor Cory Panning report that iPads have been purchased for all council members, so meetings can be held remotely.
• Heard a report from Mike Rudey, building inspector. He said that for the first three months of the year, the department revenue was $363,332 and expenses totaled $369,600. The office is doing 30 inspections a day, most virtually, compared to 60 a day, mostly on site, before coronavirus.