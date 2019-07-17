Concrete base work starts in downtown BG

The City of Bowling Green has issued a downtown construction update.

The paving contractor has removed a majority of the deteriorated concrete base along the southbound lanes of South Main Street, from Wooster Street to Lehman Avenue, and has begun to install the new concrete base.

It is expected that this work will continue through this week. Once a new concrete road base has been poured along the entire length of the southbound lanes of South Main (Wooster to Lehman), the contractor will begin breaking and removing sections of the road base along the southbound lanes of North Main Street, from Oak Street to Wooster.

When the base repairs in the southbound lanes are complete and the intermediate course of asphalt has been applied, the contractor will repeat this process on the northbound lanes of Main Street. The remainder of the paving will occur within the downtown in a similar sequence transitioning from South Main, to North Main, and then onto Wooster St. from Church Street to Prospect Street.

The contractor will then begin the various concrete repairs along the sidewalks and ADA ramps. Once complete, the final surface course of asphalt will be applied. Weather dependent and progress of work, paving is expected to last through October.

The utility contractor is finishing the installation of an upgraded water main on East Wooster Street and it is expected that temporary pavement restoration will occur this week. The contractor is scheduled to install water service lines and fire lines on West Wooster next week, concluding that work on July 26.

While on Wooster, the contractor will close the road within the work zone in order to install service lines across both lanes of the road. The utility portion of this work will last through July.

The timeline above is dependent upon progress of work and weather. Questions about this work may be directed to the engineering division at 419-354-6227.