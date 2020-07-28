Hortencia Perez watches as her students, Catherine Jaytho and Barrett Rood, look over stuffed animals at First United Methodist Child Learning Center in Bowling Green Friday morning. Teachers and students at FUMCLC built a zoo in their gym, creating exhibits using found objects. Exhibits included the safari, a reptile house, the aquarium, a polar bear pool, the monkey tree, the pig pen, the duck pond, a penquin palace, the giraffe hideaway, the bear den and many other caged animals. Due to the coronavirus, the learning center had to cancel all of their annual summer trips, which usually includes a trip to the Toledo Zoo.
