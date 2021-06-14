PORT CLINTON — There has been a baby boom at African Safari Wildlife Park. It has been a busy spring for babies and the park is continuing to welcome newborns leading into Summer.
“We are thrilled to welcome all of the new additions to our animal family so far this Season,” park director Kelsey Keller said. “We love being able to provide our Guests the opportunity to see babies with their moms, or even a live birth while out in the drive-thru safari.We have some great animal dads out there as well, and you can see them in their herds with their young.”
Births so far this season include alpaca, ankole-watusi, bison, elk, fallow deer, sika deer, and wallaby. All of the babies can be seen out with their families at the park.
The Ohio Safari Park, African Safari Wildlife Park, is located at 267 S. Lightner Road. The parkis open daily, rain or shine, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. with the last car admitted at 6 p.m.
The website is www.AfricanSafariWildlifePark.com.