The Zonta Club of Bowling Green has sent its 2021 Bowling Green High School scholarship recipient Terre Sloane off to the College of William and Mary University with this basket full of goodies, presented by club member Laurie Newlove.
Sloane is planning to study government and campaigning at William and Mary. In her spare time she will continue interests in art and will look forward to joining area service clubs in Williamsburg.
When asked what receiving the Zonta scholarship meant to her, she responded that it will be helpful with the out-of-state tuition, but more importantly it felt so good to know there was a community of women interested in investing in and her future.
The Zonta Club of Bowling Green is made up of a network of supportive, multigenerational business women who want to make a difference in the lives of women and girls in our local community.
The club meets on the first Tuesday of each month at noon at Bowling Green Country Club. Contact lbnewlove@gmail.com or visit the website at www.bgzonta.org for more information.