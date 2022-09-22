PERRYSBURG – Zoar Lutheran Church, 314 E. Indiana Ave., will welcome Pastor Mark Brocker as Zoar’s guest preacher the weekend of Oct. 8-9.

An expert in the life and writings of Dietrich Bonhoeffer — the German Lutheran pastor, resister to the Nazis, and martyr — Brocker will speak on Oct. 8 at 10 a.m. on Bonhoeffer’s observation of how liberating it is for human beings when we can keep life multidimensional, polyphonic.

0
0
0
0
0