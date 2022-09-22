PERRYSBURG – Zoar Lutheran Church, 314 E. Indiana Ave., will welcome Pastor Mark Brocker as Zoar’s guest preacher the weekend of Oct. 8-9.
An expert in the life and writings of Dietrich Bonhoeffer — the German Lutheran pastor, resister to the Nazis, and martyr — Brocker will speak on Oct. 8 at 10 a.m. on Bonhoeffer’s observation of how liberating it is for human beings when we can keep life multidimensional, polyphonic.
Brocker will lead worship services on Oct. 8 at 6 p.m. and Oct. 9 at 8:30 and 11 a.m. He will share in his sermon how God’s love for the world was the firm ground on which Bonhoeffer took his stand in his resistance to Hitler and the Nazis.
Brocker will also present an adult forum on Oct. 9 at 9:45 a.m. on Bonhoeffer’s essay “What Does It Mean to Tell the Truth?” which was written while he was being interrogated by the Nazis.
Zoar Lutheran Church has been a cornerstone of Perrysburg since 1850 and has over 1,500 members.