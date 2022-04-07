PERRYSBURG – Zoar Lutheran Church, 314 E. Indiana Ave., will hold its Annual Easter Egg Hunt on April 16 from 9 a.m.-noon at Woodlands Park.

The festivities begin with family faith stations and a breakfast treat followed by an egg hunt for toddlers through 10-year-olds. The Easter egg hunt will be organized by age to allow our littlest hunters time to find an Easter treat.

RSVP at https://tinyurl.com/zoareaster.

The church will celebrate “Jesus, Risen to the New Creation” at the evening vigil on Saturday and on Easter morning.

Holy Week Event Schedule

Monday-Wednesday, 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. worship

April 14, 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. worship

April 15, 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. worship

April 16, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Easter Egg Hunt at Woodlands Park

April 16, 6 p.m. Easter vigil

April 17, 6 a.m. Sunrise Service at Fort Meigs Cemetery

April 17, 7, 9 and 11 a.m. worship

