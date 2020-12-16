Ohio Sen. Theresa Gavarone, R-Bowling Green, has announced the introduction of the state’s capital budget, a $2.1 billion investment in Ohio’s schools, infrastructure, public services and local community projects.
The legislature generally approves a capital budget every two years, and the bill funds needed improvements to public services and facilities across the state, including schools, roads and bridges, and mental health and addiction facilities. The budget was introduced this week as an amendment to Senate Bill 310.
“Although we have faced serious challenges this year, sound fiscal management of the state’s finances have put us in a position to continue with this bill. It creates tens of thousands of jobs and helps grow our economy,” said Gavarone. “These capital investments are an opportunity for communities to strengthen existing infrastructure and invest in vital projects that ultimately make our region a better place to live and work.”
LOCAL HIGHLIGHTS
Over $171 million will be used for economic development and cultural projects of local and regional importance to boost growth and increase opportunities throughout the state. Below is a summary of key community project funding in Wood County. A full list of community projects can be found here.
Wood County
• $1 million for the Northwood Community Center, which serves people across Wood, Ottawa and Lucas counties.
• $500,000 to construct an additional MARCS Tower on public property, increasing portable radio coverage used by first responders and public safety providers within Bowling Green and additional surrounding areas.
• $300,000 for Bowling Green State University Robotics and Nursing Programs to acquire new equipment for training stations and a new simulation lab.
• $50,000 for the construction of the Perrysburg Inclusive Playground, which will serve children with special needs.
• $200,000 for the Oak Street Theater to be used for architectural, electrical plumbing/sewage and other renovations.
• $300,000 for the Rossford Marina to be used to raise break-walls and electrical services, increasing lighting and safety signage, and replacement of sections of the docks which are subject to flooding and damage.
• $200,000 for the Cocoon, which serves victims of domestic violence by providing counseling, support and residential living space.
STATEWIDE HIGHLIGHTS
Investing in Schools
• $305 million will be invested in local school construction, including repairs, renovations and maintenance for primary and secondary facilities. This is in addition to the $300 million already approved this year by the General Assembly in Senate Bill 4.
• $452 million will be invested in projects supporting Ohio’s 37 public colleges and universities.
Investing in Infrastructure
• A substantial portion of capital spending goes to local roads, bridges, water-supply systems, storm sewers and wastewater systems, and $280 million will be directed to local infrastructure projects through the Public Works Commission. This is in addition to the $255 million for the Public Works Commission already approved by the General Assembly in Senate Bill 4.
• $253 million for the maintenance and preservation of Ohio’s dams, parks, trails, waterways and wildlife.
• $62.5 million to support the Clean Ohio program which funds preservation of green space, farmland, open spaces and expanded recreational opportunities.
• $18 million to improve the security and efficiency of public agency websites and the MARCS first responder communications system.
Investing in Communities
In addition to the local community projects listed above:
• $95.6 million will be invested in critical health and human services funding for mental health and addiction treatment facilities in communities across the state.
• $280.7 million for renovations of state and local prisons.
Hearings on the bill began today in the conference committee on Senate Bill 310, and the bill is expected to be voted on by the legislature Thursday.