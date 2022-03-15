Early in October, the fifth most grown apple in America, and fan favorite, Honeycrisp apples, were being picked and sorted.
Other apples being harvested at that time included Fuji, Gala, Jonathan, Jonagold, Golden Delicious and Ambrosia. For those not familiar with the Ambrosia apple, it’s a sweet apple with very little acidity. Ambrosia is an apple that naturally doesn’t brown quickly after being sliced, making it perfect for snacks or salads. Of course, you can cook with it too.
My favorite year-round apple is Gala; however, my favorite apple is Stayman Winesap. The Stayman Winesap is a late season apple that is crisp and juicy with a flavor that blends sweet and tart, giving it a wine-like taste. The apples are great for fresh eating, applesauce and pies.
No, I have not gone crazy. I know it is March, and spring is on its way. However, fresh apples on a cool and sometimes cold and snowy March Day are a delectable treat. Those same apples are even tastier when produced on your own property. Not only can you enjoy the fruit; it gives you bragging rights. Ah, these apples are so much better because my family grew them.
Now that I piqued your interest, are you interested in exploring the idea of planting fruit trees? Do you want to know how to grow both organically and /or with pesticides? Have the thoughts of space, care and management of fruit trees left you bewildered? If you or someone you know answered yes to any of these questions, the Ohio State University Extension Office in Wood County is offering a Fruit Tree Clinic.
This program will educate participants on how to purchase trees, based on rootstocks, pollinator trees, major diseases, and insect pests. We will also discuss how to grow fruit trees utilizing both organic and conventional production techniques and including some general pruning tips.
The Fruit Tree Clinic is scheduled for Saturday from 8 a.m.-noon. The location for the class will be Haslinger Orchards located at 7404 U.S. 6, Gibsonburg. There is no charge for the class; reservations are required. Class is limited to the first 20 registrations. For registration information, contact the Ohio State University Wood County Extension office at 419-819-3071.
Haslinger Orchards is a family-owned orchard and farm spanning five generations. Haslinger’ s specializes in fruits such as peaches, nectarines, apples, pears and plums. They also carry many vegetables, as well as other items like homemade jams, apple cider, various dried fruits, nuts and candy.