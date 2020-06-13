Bagworms (Thyridopteryx ephemeraeformis) were numerous last year in Wood County, as well as in other areas of the state.
Populations were noticed on arborvitae, spruce and some deciduous trees, mainly maple. Although stripped branches of deciduous trees releafed last year, defoliated branches of arborvitae, spruce and other needled evergreens did not come back.
The problem with common names of insects is that bagworms are often confused with other insect pests such as tent caterpillars and webworms.
Bagworms build individual diamond-shaped bags of leaf tissue, which hang all over the plants, that the caterpillar lives in till pupation.
Mid-June, the insects hatch from eggs which wintered in the old bags attached to tree branches.
A better indicator of egg hatch is using Phenology or growing degree days. The Northern Catalpa tree is in flower or phenology at 816 growing degree days. This is same number of degree days Bagworm eggs hatch.
As soon as the eggs hatch young worms or caterpillars appear, they start to spin bags and continue to enlarge as they feed and grow.
The caterpillars crawl part way out of the bags to feed. If disturbed, they retreat safely inside, and it is almost impossible to pull them out.
Bagworms mature in late August or early September. At this time, the bags are about 2 inches long and can no longer be killed by pesticides.
The worms then attach the bags firmly to branches or other objects and change into the adult stage. The wingless female never leaves the bag and is fertilized by the winged male. The eggs are laid in the bag where they pass the winter. Each female bag can produce over 1,000 bagworms. There is only one generation each year.
Bagworms are difficult to control because they are often unnoticed until mature. Though there are a few known parasites and predators, they are often not adequate in urban habitats.
Cultural control is achieved by hand picking the bags. This works well for smaller trees, however for larger trees this is impractical.
Biological control is achieved by spraying with a bacterial spray Bt. Bacillus thuringiensis (Bt) is effective against bagworms if it is used against the young larvae (worm). This bacterial spray is considered an organic pesticide.
Applications should be made at the end of June after all the eggs have hatched.
Other chemical control is achieved by using insecticide Sprays. Stomach insecticides are very useful for control of bagworms. Remember that the plant foliage is to be thoroughly covered because the larvae are protected from contact by being in the silk bag.
Generally, pyrethroid insecticides are selected (these generally have names that end in “–thrin”) for larval control as they provide quick knock-down of small to large larvae.
Once we are in mid -late August, pesticide sprays are not effective.