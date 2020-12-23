Back in the fall of 2002, the wife and I added a four-season sunroom to our home. With a 180-degree view of the backyard, 10-foot vaulted ceilings, arched window in the gable, and brick flooring, I thought we had added the perfect living space for our home. Apparently, I was wrong as was pointed out to me when Christmas rolled around.
Standing with her hands on her hips at the entry of the sunroom the wife said to me, “You know what this room needs?”
“A piping hot Christmas dinner with turkey, stuffing, cranberries, mashed potatoes and gravy, and sweet potato puff on the table with a frosty mug of ale?” I guessed.
“No,” she countered.
“A large sausage and mushroom pizza, with breadsticks and three different dipping sauces, and a frosty mug of ale?”
“No, again,” she said.
“An Italian sub sandwich and a bag of sour cream and onion chips, and a frosty mug of ale?” my final guess.
Taking in a deep cleansing breath indicating her patience was being tested, the wife said, “This room needs a 9-foot Christmas tree…”
“With a frosty mug of ale?” I quickly inserted.
So a trip was made to Frankenmuth, Michigan, the home of all things Christmas in these parts, to purchase the one thing our sunroom needed.
I’m sure you have all seen the movie “Christmas Vacation” and the scene in the house when Clark Griswold cuts the rope binding the Christmas tree and the pine explodes into the room knocking over furniture and breaking windows with its massive girth.
Well, that was our Christmas tree. It was artificial, but it was gigantic and occupied a good 67% of the sunroom. It was so large that when we packed it away I needed a box the size of a storage pod which I labeled “Big Frickin’ Sequoia.”
That was 18 years ago and the Big Frickin’ Sequoia is shedding like our dog, takes two days to assemble its individual branches, and I literally need oxygen to put the star on top because the air is so thin up there.
A couple of months ago while standing at the entry of the sunroom with her hands on her hips the wife said, “You know what this room needs?”
“How about if you just give me a frosty mug of ale and I won’t even guess,” I said remembering the last time she asked that question.
“It needs a new Christmas tree,” the wife said. “Not a Clark Griswold tree, but a smaller, easier to assemble, pre-lit Christmas tree that will provide ample space for seating, meals, and of course, frosty mugs of ale.”
“I kind of agree,” I said sadly. “But I will sorely miss the Big Frickin’ Sequoia.”
So a-shopping we went for a tree, and selected a 7-and-a-half foot “Pino Crystal Preilluminado” tree with a gazillion micro-dot, color-changing, eight-mode lights on 3,670 realistic conifer tips. It’s so real that it even included a live squirrel.
We set it up in just five minutes when we got home and stood in the 83% of the sunroom not occupied by a Christmas tree.
“It’s beautiful, Clark,” the wife said. “What should we call it?”
Thinking pensively over my frosty mug I said, “Why don’t we call it ‘Small Frickin’ Sequoia?’”
Big or small, however you celebrate this holiday season, may it be safe, may it be joyous, but most of all, may it be frosty. Cheers!
Raul Ascunce is a freelance columnist for the Sentinel-Tribune. He may be contacted at RaulAscunce@gmail.com.