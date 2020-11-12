National statistics tell us that one in five adult Americans will suffer from a mental health condition in any given year (National Alliance on Mental Illness).
With nearly 20% of the population experiencing mental health issues, including situations that may lead to crisis, it can be stressful for loved ones to know how to reach out and help. And often times, loved ones may not even know where to begin with helping their friend, family member, coworker, etc. who is struggling with their mental health.
Some different ways to provide support and kindness to someone struggling with their mental health can include:
Learn the symptoms, and don’t take them personally.
Just like with physical health symptoms such as trouble breathing from asthma or stomach pains from the flu, mental health symptoms can look different depending on the diagnosis of the individual. However, with the stigma surrounding mental illness, these symptoms tend to be seen as a choice of the individual and loved ones may take these symptoms as a personal attack on them. It’s important to remember that mental illness is not a choice and that these symptoms they experience are real; the symptoms are not targeted at you.
Know you alone cannot fix it.
If you have a loved ones experiencing any type of mental illness, the first step you may feel is to fix the problem. Get them proper treatment and a pill, listen all the time, and they will be cured. Unfortunately, mental health conditions do not work that way. It can be difficult to see people we love in pain, especially when we can’t relate to their struggle. But we cannot fix all their problems, and no one alone can support the weight of not only another’s burdens, but their own.
There is no timeline to be “cured.”
Most people with mental illness have ups and downs in their journey to recovery and often times, it can take years to properly understand what is causing symptoms before even beginning the treatment to elevate those symptoms. Regression also tends to happen. With this being said, do not expect a due date for when their symptoms will be better or worse. Simply support when you can and encourage them to continue outside supports including professional mental health help.
It can be emotionally and physically exhausting to love and support someone suffering from a mental health condition. That is why leaning on others in similar situations can be very beneficial for everyone who is providing support to loved ones experiencing mental health conditions.
In Wood County, there are many support groups, classes and resources available to help not only your loved ones struggling with mental illness, but also yourself. And many community members are here to support you from the perspective of a friend or family member of someone living with a mental health condition.
You are not alone.
(Courtney Rice, MSW, LSW, is manager of marketing and communications, National Alliance Mental Illness Wood County.)