With a new online format, more writers are expected to participate in the Winter Wheat: The Mid-American Review Festival of Writing at Bowling Green State University.
This will be the 20th annual event which celebrates writers and readers with workshops, workshops and presentations, with both live and recorded events. Many of the online events will include participant interaction, meant to emulate the usual Winter Wheat workshop with education, discussions, read and writing.
The online format allows for a number of benefits that had not previously been available for the festival. It had always been held at the BGSU Student Union, but pandemic restrictions brought a new perspective.
“We have some coming in from other locations. It opens up the ability for other writers, from all over, to not worry about time differences and so on. It’s very valuable for our group. We’re kind of scattered all over,” said Abigail Cloud, editor in chief of the Mid-American Review literary journal and event producer. “For as much as we’re all Zoom exhausted, there are a lot of features it provides that make meeting together easier.”
The biggest change will be the expansion of publishers, presenters and attendees who might not have otherwise been able to attend, but it will also affect the types of workshops.
“One of the things we normally do is an alumni event, because a lot of alumni return to Winter Wheat. Last year, the alumni event was a memorial event to Wendell Mayo, who had died earlier that year and we wanted to celebrate his life,” Cloud said. “We did an event then and we live streamed it on YouTube. So kind of, without knowing it, we were laying the groundwork for the interactive online work we are doing this year.”
Cloud is a poet with a background in dance who will be giving a guided presentation designed to help writers think about movement associations behind words based on sounds, energies and symbolism.
“I’m going to be doing a writing and motion thing. Movements that can be associated with words and how to use those words powerfully. It’s really hard to get a group up and moving around at Winter Wheat. We’re in the (student) union and there just isn’t a lot of space. This will kind of help,” Cloud said. “A lot of times I won’t be able to give workshops, because I’m so busy. So I’m excited to pre-record and make it available.”
Keynote readings will be given by authors Anna Rose Welch and Karen Babine, Ph.D., who have BGSU connections, but are now based elsewhere.
Welch is a BGSU graduate who lives in Pennsylvania. Her first book, “We, the Almighty Fires,” was the winner of the 2016 Alice James Award. Her work has appeared in numerous journals and reviews.
Babine taught for seven years at Bowling Green State University, but now lives in Tennessee. Her first book, “Water and What We Know: Following the Roots of a Northern Life,” won the 2016 Minnesota Book Award for creative nonfiction and was a Finalist for the Midwest Book Award and for the Northeastern Minnesota Book Award. Her second book, “All the Wild Hungers,” won the 2020 Minnesota Book Award for Creative Nonfiction/Memoir. She is also the founder and editor of Assay: A Journal of Nonfiction Studies.
The free event takes place Thursday-Saturday.
“On Friday we will be premiering some pre-recorded presentations, which are a sort of mixture of craft talk and writing activity. The pre-recorded forum lends itself well to a guided meditation, because the participant can pause the video and spend as much time writing as they want,” Cloud said.
For more information, visit www.bgsu.edu/winterwheat.