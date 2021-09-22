The “worst class ever” at Bowling Green High School is at it again.
The Class of 1978, once infamous for its epic pranks, is now known for its generous giving.
The class has opened the BGHS Class of 1978 Memorial Scholarship Fund, an endowment account initially funded with $25,000 at the Toledo Community Foundation.
The class plans to add to the fund over the next seven years with a goal of accumulating a minimum of $50,000 by the 50th Class Reunion to be held in 2028.
Since 2015 the class has been sponsoring the Class of 1978 Memorial Scholarship, an award given to a BGHS graduating senior, with a superior academic record, who displays leadership and diverse social connections within the school and the community.
Currently, the scholarship is funded by an annual golf outing, which will likely continue only while class members are healthy and active, according to class member Bill York.
“Through the endowment, the class scholarship can continue in perpetuity,” York said “Also with the new account, classmates, family and friends will be able to monitor the progress of the account, and donate online, via credit card, or publicly traded stocks.”
The Class of 1978 donated the bobcat statue and two benches located at the high school’s main entrance. At the class’s 40th reunion, held in 2018, Bowling Green Mayor Richard Edwards declared that Class of 1978 is now being referred to as the “Most Giving Class Ever”.
More details can be viewed on the Toledo Community Foundation website, at www.toledocf.org, or the Bowling Green High School Class of 1978 Facebook page.
York, in a past Sentinel story, said that school administrators once dubbed the class the “worst class ever.”
The seniors played Elvis records through the P.A. system and rode a snowmobile through the hallways.
The class got serious about its mission of giving after the 35th reunion, he said, and founded the BGHS Class of 1978 Foundation.
The bobcat statue, York said, was found on the internet. It cost $12,000, including the concrete and brick base.
The class, which graduated 242, has a reunion every five years, but many show up for the annual golf outing at Riverby Hills Golf Course, York said.