NORTH BALTIMORE — Calvin Taylor, pianist and recording artist, will present the musical worship service Holy Scripture ~ Alive with Sounds of Music on Aug. 15 at the the Church of the Good Shepherd United Methodist at 10:15 a.m.
Taylor has toured throughout the world, performing in North and South America, Europe, Ukraine and the Far East. Holding degrees in music from Oberlin Conservatory, the University of Michigan and the University of Kentucky, Taylor has authored several music books, including “Spirituals for Piano” and “Five Spirituals for Organ.”
With 10 solo recordings to his credit, Taylor records for Master Disc Records. Movements from his Sunrise Symphony have been performed by several orchestras including Nashville, Shreveport, South Arkansas, Salt Lake City and Detroit symphony orchestras.
Awarded a full scholarship to Oberlin College Conservatory of Music, Taylorʼs ability to improvise led him to become the first student in the schoolʼs 175-year history to improvise a graduate concert encore.
With an unusually-large hand span of over 1 1/2 octaves, Taylor presents sounds and colors at the keyboard which would normally require four hands. Playing piano by ear at 5 years of age, he began formal lessons on his seventh birthday. He also studied other instruments, and was serving as a church organist at the age of 14. While in high school, Taylor was a member of both the Los Angeles Junior Philharmonic and the Southwest Youth Symphony.
There is no charge for admission to Holy Scripture ~ Alive with Sounds of Music. Donations are welcome.
The public is invited to attend. Call 419-257-3247 for more information. The church is located at 119 W. Broadway St.