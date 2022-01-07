National Alliance on Mental Illness Wood County is offering free events, educational classes, support groups and other programs that address mental health for the Wood County community.
The Wellness Recovery Action Plan Workshop is a self-designed, course on identifying personal wellness tools. WRAP was developed by Mary Ann Copeland.
Your WRAP program is designed by you in practical, day-to-day terms, and holds the key to getting and staying well. Join this two-day workshop and learn about budgeting using the Money Bo$$ by Richard Frank Hicks, which will include information on investments and money management.
NAMI Wood County’s WRAP Workshop will be held Feb. 3-4 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. both days virtually on Zoom. Visit https://namiwoodcounty.org/wrap-class/ to register.
To become a NAMI Wood County member, visit the website for more details. Benefits include discounts on program and newsletter subscriptions. Membership levels range from $5 to $60.
NAMI Wood County is also continuing their NAMI Connections support group in a hybrid model. Family Support Group, Parent & Caregiver and Peer and Family are postponed until March, where they will resume in person.
Visit www.namiwodocounty.org for more information. Email info@namiwoodcounty.org or call 419-352-0626 for more information.