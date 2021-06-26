PERRYSBURG — The Paul Cummings and Lance Craig duo will perform at the Wednesday at Woodland lunchtime concert season from noon-1 p.m.
The series runs every Wednesday through July in the Woodland Park Shelter area located on East Boundary Street near Ohio 795. Concert-goers are encouraged to pack a lunch and use one of the picnic tables available.
Cummings and Craig will perform an acoustic repertoire that ranges from the Beatles and the Police to Smash Mouth and Jack Johnson.
Swingmania will perform at Music at the Market on Thursday from 7-8:30 p.m. on the Commodore Schoolyard lawn, 140 E. Indiana Ave.
The concert series will run every Thursday through Aug. 26. It runs in conjunction with the Perrysburg Farmers Market in downtown.
This season will include jazz, rock, pop, bluegrass, swing, progressive, country and blues. Concert-goers are encouraged to bring a blanket or chair.
Swingmania, also known as the Jeff McDonald Band, is an award winning 16-piece big band led by drummer Jeff McDonald.
Jeff McDonald, leader of Swingmania, said the repertoire for the concert will include Frank Sinatra, Doris Day, Dean Martin, Rosemary Clooney, Anita O’Day, Bobby Darin as well as Jazz instrumentals from the libraries of Harry James, Gene Krupa and Tommy and Jimmy Dorsey.
For more information visit www.mainart-ery.com.