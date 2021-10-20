A transportation pilot program has been so popular it will be continued to the end of the year.
At the Sept. 27 meeting of the Wood County Board of Developmental Disabilities, Stacey Rife gave an update on the program, which started in April.
Rife is a service and support administration coordinator and chairperson of the transportation committee.
The board added in its 2021 strategic plan the intent to address the demand for access to transportation services for leisure activities for its consumers.
A contract with ViaQuest was supposed to last six months, with an end date of Sept. 30.
Consumers schedule rides with an app. While some transportation is available on demand, users have been told to confirm their trip by using the app, Rife said.
From April 1 to Sept. 19, the pilot program has provided 564 trips by 63 individuals for more than 25,000 miles, Rife said.
Trips have gone to Walmart, work, family visits, Special Olympics, Aktion Club, church and school, Rife said.
Ninety-six rides were declined because they were either requested on a day the buses don’t run or the van was full, she said.
Saturday is the day most-traveled day, Friday is the least.
“The key to this program is independence. Transportation is independence,” Rife said.
Moving forward, she is proposing earlier hours for weekday pick-up with more vans Mondays through Thursdays to accommodate demand.
Board member Martha Woelke asked if the popularity of the program had been anticipated.
“We were surprised at how much stuff people wanted to do,” Rife said.
Rife proposed running two vans during the week, three on the weekend.
The board later in the meeting increased its contract with ViaQuest to $150,000 from $75,000 to continue the program through the end of the year.
Board member Tim Brown asked if there will be the staff available if more vans are made available. Rife said they will have to work that out.
Barb Hall’s son AJ uses the services.
The program is important to him; it means she won’t need to drive him, she said.
“He likes the independence. It has been very important to us. We will always need that extra help. Knowing he can go places independently on his own. … To have something like this we can count on is invaluable to us.”
“This is the stuff that makes me so proud to be on this board,” said President Ed Metzger.