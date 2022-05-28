Wood Haven Health Care’s KaBloom kicked off the flower season.
The spring flower program was created to inspire the residents to get the most out of being outside on sunny afternoons. Through KaBloom, Wood Haven encourages everyone at the facility and throughout the community to take part in planting colorful flowers and plants in the courtyard and the front parking area.
Jeff Orlowski, Wood Haven Health Care administrator, said that the program was created to bring something amazing to the residents.
“KaBloom gives the opportunity for residents, family members, the employees and community members to spend time with each other, and take part in planting colorful flowers and plants in our courtyard, the front parking area, and anywhere else they feel could use a ‘KaBloom’ of color,” he said.
This year’s KaBloom event was held May 20.
“I want to thank everyone who participated in this year’s KaBloom. They made a big difference with making this program a success. I also want to send out a extra thank you to the team at Wood Haven for their time in planning and setting this day up so everyone could enjoy a beautiful day of KaBlooming,” Orlowski said.
Heather Greeno, community relations manager, said it was nice to see residents outside enjoying something that they used to be able to do when they were at home.
“They really love getting their hands dirty and pitching in to help the community look great. We couldn’t ask for better families than the ones we have here at Wood Haven. Everyone is excited to get back to somewhat normal again since COVID and start enjoying things like this again,” Greeno said.
A mixture of geraniums, impatiens and pansies was planted.
Mary Emerine attended the event with her mother Thelma Goeminne.
She said she loved the idea and seeing the ladies out helping plant the flowers, and enjoyed being able to come out and help.
KaBloom was implemented on May 31, 2017.