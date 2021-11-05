Wood Haven Health Care has been recognized as a 2021 Silver – Achievement in Quality National Award recipient by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living.
The award is the second of three distinctions possible through the AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program, which spotlights providers across the nation that have demonstrated their dedication to improving quality of care for residents and individuals with disabilities in long term and post-acute care. Two years earlier, Wood Haven was recognized as a 2019 Bronze- Achievement in Quality National Award.
Wood Haven Health Care is the only long-term and post-acute care provider in Ohio and one of 50 nationally to be recognized with the 2021 Silver Quality Award. Wood Haven is the first long-term and post-acute care provider in Ohio in two years to receive this award.
“It’s a prestigious award that very few places receive,” said Jeff Orlowski, administrator at Wood Haven. “It is a great honor. I am most proud of how the team at Wood Haven Health Care has dedicated themselves to quality in the six years that I have been with this organization. I have never witnessed a team with more passion on providing quality care than the team at Wood Haven. The fact that our culture of quality care is strong enough to not falter during a pandemic, is very inspiring to me. I am very proud of the Wood Haven team in their dedication to continue their service of excellence to the people we serve.”
Created by AHCA/NCAL in 1996, the National Quality Award Program is a rigorous three-level process that is reviewed and judged by trained experts against a set of nationally recognized standards for organizational excellence. The standards of the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program help organizations achieve superior performance to improve quality of life and care of long term care residents and staff. At the Silver level, members develop and demonstrate effective approaches that help improve organizational performance and health care outcomes.
“Reaching the Silver Award level successfully while also compassionately and heroically protecting and caring for residents during a pandemic is remarkable,” said the AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Board of Overseers Chair Tammy Kelly. “I applaud the resiliency and dedication of Wood Haven Health Care for continuing their quality improvement journey and for this outstanding achievement.”
Wood Haven Health Care, a not-for-profit 93-bed short-term rehabilitation and long-term health care center, provides both skilled and intermediate levels of care and services. Wood Haven Health Care offers rehabilitation programs (in-house and outpatient) through Bordner Therapy Care, which includes physical, occupational, and speech therapies.