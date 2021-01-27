Wood County schools personnel will be able to get a coronavirus vaccination in February.
Area superintendents notified their staffs Wednesday morning about the vaccination efforts.
“The governor has indicated that counties will be notified this Friday when they can expect delivery of the doses needed to vaccinate all K-12 educators, public and private,” said Lake Local Schools Superintendent Jim Witt.
“We have chosen this plan to maximize the resources needed to complete the process. Doing so on a Friday allows employees the opportunity to recover over the weekend.”
Although the actual date for vaccinations remains unknown, it will be a Friday and the target date is Feb. 12.
There are approximately 3,000 adults working in county school districts who want the vaccine.
Area superintendents will learn by this Friday when their personnel will receive the first dose.
On the day employees receive the vaccine, all county schools will have a Virtual Learning Day. This same process will be followed either three weeks or one month after the date of the first vaccine so school employees can receive their second vaccine.
That date will be shared when it is known.