Free coloring/activity books entitled “Why Animals Don’t Smoke” are available to Wood County residents and agencies.
Those looking for smaller supplies of these books (10 or less) can stop by the Wood County Educational Service Center, 1867 N. Research Drive, during normal business hours (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday) to pick them up.
For those Wood County residents or agencies needing larger supplies, contact Tina Bradley at tbradley@wcesc.org or 419-354-9010, ext. 174 to arrange pickup.
“These books are perfect for children, young adults, church groups, events where families are in attendance, and pretty much everyone,” Bradley noted.
The Wood County Prevention Coalition unites compassionate community members working together to coordinate high quality programs for the prevention of youth substance abuse in Wood County. The coalition was established in 2004 and boasts a stronger-than-ever presence in uniting for a drug-free community.
To learn more about the work of the coalition or become involved, contact Bradley at the email address or phone number above.