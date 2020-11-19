Support Ohio’s local small businesses along with the local museum by participating in the Wood County Museum Virtual Auction Fundraiser this holiday season.
The museum, with support from a variety of locally-owned businesses across the state, is hosting the auction fundraiser at www.32auctions.com/wcmgala2020 from Dec. 3-10. All proceeds from the virtual auction will support the efforts of the Wood County Historical Society to bring the community education through no or low-cost programs, exhibits, and experiences.
Featured themed gift baskets will include local items and experiences from artists, merchants and restaurants across Ohio including: Toledo Museum of Art and Toledo Zoo, New Riff Bourbon Distillery, Yankee Air Museum, Cincinnati Museum Center and Zoo, Rhinegeist Brewery, Miller Ferries Put-In-Bay & Middle Bass Island, Findlay Brewing Company and Fort Meigs.
Prize packages encompass collectibles, art, children’s toys and get-away experiences. Those wanting to support the historical society fundraising goal of $15,000 can also purchase a “non-event” ticket for $55/person or make a donation directly from the auction site or the museum website at woodcountyhistory.org.
This virtual experience replaces the traditional museum gala fundraiser, which like many of the museum’s programs, were canceled due to COVID-19. Support for the virtual event was provided by Edwin & Irma Wolf and the Copy Shop.