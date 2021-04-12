The Wood Soil and Water Conservation District is offering a spring fingerling fish sale and pond clinic.
Fish species offered include: Bluegill, Hybrid Bluegill, Redear Sunfish, Channel Catfish, Yellow Perch, Fathead Minnows, and White Amur. Largemouth Bass is not available.
Order forms are available on the website at www.woodswcd.com or by stopping by the office at 1616 E. Wooster St. (Greenwood Centre – Courtyard). Fish pick-up is April 27 at 9:30 a.m. at the Wood County Fairgrounds. Order forms and payment are due to the district office April 21.
The pond clinic is April 22 at 6 p.m. at the Lee Sundermeier residence, 15211 Potter Road, Weston. Matt Ross with CWS Environmental will discuss common sense information for pond management and answer questions. Register online at www.woodswcd.com, by calling the office at 419-354-5517 ext. 4, or email julielause@woodswcd.com. Masks must be worn and social distancing will be observed.