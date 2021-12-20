WORTHINGTON, Ohio – A Wood County farmer has been elected secretary for the Ohio Soybean Council.
Nathan Eckel was elected at the November meeting.
Former Vice Chairman Jeff Magyar of Ashtabula County was elected chairman. Magyar will be working with newly elected Vice Chairman Bill Bayliss of Logan County, Treasurer Cindy Layman of Hardin County and Eckel for the 2022 year.
For the Ohio Soybean Association, former Vice President Patrick Knouff of Shelby County assumed the role of president. Rusty Goebel of Williams County was elected vice president, Jerry Bambauer of Auglaize County was elected treasurer and Trish Cunningham of Union County will serve as secretary.
Headquartered in Worthington, the Ohio Soybean Council is governed by a volunteer farmer board, which directs the Soybean Promotion and Research Program. The program’s primary goal is to improve soybean profitability by targeting research and development projects through the investment of farmer-contributed funds.
The Ohio Soybean Association is governed by a volunteer farmer board dedicated to education and promotion, as well as to uniting producer interest through support of legislative activities beneficial to the Ohio soybean industry.