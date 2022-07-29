Kylee Bankey is the daughter of Derek and Jennifer Bankey. She is a graduate of McComb High School. She is representing the Jackson Livestock 4-H Club. She is involved in the marching band and New Hope Christian Church youth group. She also shows dairy cattle at the fair.
Hannah Jo Betz is the daughter of Michael and Allison Betz of rural Portage. She is representing Champion Drive 4-H Club. She is a 12-year member of the club and also the vice president. Hannah will be a senior this fall at Penta Career Center/Elmwood in the Horticulture Floral & Greenhouse service program. She is involved in the Penta FFA, serving as president. She is a member of the Wood County Junior Fair Board. She works at McKenzie’s Flowers & Greenhouse, along with being the owner of her own small business, Hannah’s Flower Barn. Her plans are to expand her own business to a greenhouse and flower shop.
Peyton Bosworth is a senior at Bowling Green High School and is the daughter of Laura Bateson and Bill Bosworth. She is representing Colorful Clovers 4-H, where she has been a member for nine years and serves as secretary. She is treasurer for BG FFA. She has received the Clothing Career award and numerous awards at state with her sewing projects. She is on the varsity soccer team and National Honor Society. After graduation she plans to attend college.
Diana Canterbury, 16, is representing the Perry-Go-Getters 4-H Club. She has been in 4-H for 11 years. She is the daughter of Melinda Hofner.
Madison Carrillo is the daughter of Manuel and Melissa Carrillo of Portage. She has been in the Golden Key 4-H club for five years, and Colorful Clovers before that and the Bowling Green FFA for three years. She enjoys showing cattle and goats at the Wood County Fair.
Claire Carpenter, 17, attends Eastwood High School. She is the daughter of Jenny and Al Carpenter. She represents All Tacked Up 4-H Club, which she has been a member of for eight years. She shows horses and plans to become a veterinarian.
Kathrine Clark is the daughter of Bradly and Stacy Clark. She is a six-year member of the Horses ‘R’ Us 4-H Club, serving as secretary. She is a varsity cheerleader, president of National Honor Society, vice president of student government, and member of Junior Fair Board and Youth Leadership Toledo.
Emma Cotterman, 18, North Baltimore is the daughter of CJ and Tracy Cotterman. She is a 10-year member of Klassy Kids 4-H Club, 4-H Leadership Board and Junior Fair Board, and is a camp counselor. She is a 2022 graduate of North Baltimore High School and will attend Ohio State University.
Anna Divis, 18, is an Otsego High School graduate. She has been a member of Beaver Creek Boosters for nine years and is serving as the treasurer. Her parents are Eric and Amy Divis. She shows her horse during the fair and takes nutrition and miscellaneous projects every year. She will be attending Albion College in the fall, majoring in exercise science.
Emma Finley is the daughter of Ken and Jenny Finley. She is an 11-year member of Blue Ribbon Rangers 4-H Club and is serving her second term as the club president. She is also the two-term vice president of the Junior Fair Board, a 4-H camp counselor and a CarTeens instructor. She is a 2021 graduate of Eastwood High School and is returning for her second year at Bowling Green State University in the fall.
Gretchen Germann is the daughter of Jody and Tricia Germann. She is a graduate of Bowling Green High School and Penta Career Center. Her plans are to open up her own flower shop to continue the Germann family traditions. She is representing Penta FCCLA. She has been a member of this organization for two years. She has made it to national FCCLA leadership conferences. She is also an active member of the BG FFA and Wood County Fair. She has been showing beef feeders at the fair for many years.
Mariah Hahn is the daughter of Jeff and Brooke Hahn. She is vice president of Portage Valley 4-H where she has been a member for 12 years. She is active in Zion Lutheran Church, Eastwood FFA, Key Club, National Honor Society, golf and track and field. She plans becoming a doctor.
Jade Hathaway, 18, is representing Hoofbeats 4-H Club. She is the daughter of Stephanie and Zach Hathaway and has been in 4-H for 14 years.
Maddy Horner, 18, is the daughter of Scott Horner and Danielle Tenney and a member of the Prime Cut Kids 4-H Club and a 10-year 4-H member. She is a graduate of Saint Ursula Academy and plans to attend Bowling Green State University in the fall.
Hannah Lang is the daughter of Jon and Melissa Lang from Luckey. She is 18 years old and has been active in 4-H for 10 years. She is a member of the Simply Stock 4-H Club, where she serves as president. She will be attending Owens Community College in the fall to pursue dental hygiene.
Summer Lehsten is the daughter of Tom and Shannon Lehsten. She serves as president of the Haskins Clover Crew 4-H Club and reporter of the Otsego FFA Chapter. She is also a member of the Otsego Outdoors Club, Student Council, National Honor Society and varsity girls golf.
Emma Meek is the daughter of Brent and Wendy Meek of Grand Rapids. She is a seven-year member of the Tontogany Hotwire 4-H Club where she is the current club president. She will be a junior at Otsego High School. She is an active participant in Otsego’s FFA program. She spends most of her free time working with her livestock, preparing them for show. Her favorite place to be is in the show ring with either cattle or pigs.
Anna Meyer is the daughter of Matt and Tina Meyer of rural Cygnet and is a nine-year member of the Country Paws 4-H Club. At Elmwood High School, she participates in varsity volleyball, basketball, and track and field. She is an active member of FFA, Student Council, National Honors Society and 4-H.
Audrey Nester, of the Clover Achievers, is the daughter of James and Elizabeth Nester, and has been in 4-H for 11 years. She is actively involved in the Bowling Green High School Drama Club, tennis team and her church’s youth group. She represented the county at Citizenship Washington Focus in June.
Sally Nietz is the daughter of Dave and Erin Nietz. She is an 11-year member of the Lake Harvesters 4-H club and is a senior at Lake High School. She is a member of Junior Fair Board, Carteens, the Livestock Judging Team, varsity soccer, National Honor Society and French Club.
Katie Oestreich is the daughter of Matt and Leslie Oestreich. She is involved in her 4-H Club, Blue Ribbon Rangers, Junior Fair Board, Student Council and National Honor Society. She is representing the Eastwood FFA Chapter as the president for the upcoming school year. She is also the Ohio FFA State treasurer.
Riley Rader, 17, is the daughter of Ashley Rader and the vice president of the Four Leaf Clover Kids 4-H club. She has been involved with 4-H for the past nine years. She is also involved in dance, swim, cheer and drama.
Ashley Ramge is in her eighth year as a member of the Country Roots 4-H Club, currently serving as vice president. She graduated from Perrysburg High School and will be attending Bowling Green State University in the fall to major in business. Throughout high school she was involved in DECA, soccer, Key Club, Pride Club and track. As a 4-H member, she shows goats and rabbits and completed many projects, including beekeeping, photography, you’re the athlete and cooking projects. She has participated at the Ohio State Fair in livestock and miscellaneous projects, and earned recognition in both areas. Since 2019, she has volunteered as a coach at Perrysburg Soccer Academy.
Elle Ruffner is representing the Wood County Junior Fair Board and is a member of the Blue Ribbon Rangers 4-H Club. She is a 4-H amp counselor, Carteens instructor and a Junior Fair Board member. She will be a senior at Eastwood High School where she is on the cross country and track teams, and is a member of the Eastwood FFA Chapter. She is the daughter of Rick and Dana Ruffner.
Morgan Simon is the daughter of Shannon Sorosiak. She is representing the Wood County 4-H Leadership Board. She is 17 years old and is a 10-year 4-H member. She graduated from Otsego High School this spring as the class valedictorian and will be attending Miami University in the fall to study psychology on the pre-med track.
Grace Tienarend is the daughter of Todd and Carolyn Tienarend of rural Bloomdale. She is representing the Elmwood FFA Chapter. She is also a member of the Perry Go Getters 4-H Club. Grace will attend BGSU, majoring in biology, and then Ohio State University for veterinary medicine.
Lucy Trout is the daughter of Mike and Dawn Trout, representing the Wood County Horse and Pony Club. She is a two-year member.
Emma Walker, 18, is the daughter of James and Kerri Walker. She was a four-year member of the BG FFA chapter, serving two terms as reporter. She was a four-year varsity soccer player and two-year captain. She plans on becoming a livestock veterinarian.
Madison Westgate is a member of Klassy Kids 4-H Club of North Baltimore. She is representing the Wood County CarTeens as their queen nomination. She is co-president of her club and the president of the Junior Fair Board. This fall, she will be attending the University Of Findlay majoring in pre-veterinarian studies. After vet school, she plans to return to Wood County to start her practice.