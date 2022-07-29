Kylee Bankey is the daughter of Derek and Jennifer Bankey. She is a graduate of McComb High School. She is representing the Jackson Livestock 4-H Club. She is involved in the marching band and New Hope Christian Church youth group. She also shows dairy cattle at the fair.

Hannah Jo Betz is the daughter of Michael and Allison Betz of rural Portage. She is representing Champion Drive 4-H Club. She is a 12-year member of the club and also the vice president. Hannah will be a senior this fall at Penta Career Center/Elmwood in the Horticulture Floral & Greenhouse service program. She is involved in the Penta FFA, serving as president. She is a member of the Wood County Junior Fair Board. She works at McKenzie’s Flowers & Greenhouse, along with being the owner of her own small business, Hannah’s Flower Barn. Her plans are to expand her own business to a greenhouse and flower shop.

