As a Wood County Senior Fair Board member, Conni Grames is asked about 10 times a day: Is there going to be a fair this summer?
It will be two more weeks before an official decision is made, the board heard at Thursday’s meeting.
“There’s just a lot we don’t know tonight,” said Mike Trout, president of the board.
He set a special meeting for June 15.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced at Thursday’s press briefing that fair boards across the state should make their own decisions about having the event.
Some of the state coronavirus guidelines could mean a very different looking fair: Animals only on site for 72 hours instead of a week, all volunteers and employees wearing masks and social-distancing of 6 feet.
The Wood County board needs more time to review recommendations and how they will impact the fair, which is set for Aug. 3-10. Over 100,000 people annually attend the fair.
“I think we are going to have to wait until we meet with the health department,” Trout said.
“A lot of it is going to deal with entertainment,” Trout said of the June 15 meeting. “Hopefully, we will have our first meeting with the health department to report on. It could be a big night.”
Dale Brown, treasurer, said that the board needs to be realistic moving forward. It’s going to be difficult to mandate an 80-year-old volunteer wear a mask in 90-degree heat, he said. Can sanitation stations be installed everywhere and what is the cost, he asked.
With no parade or cheerleading competition — both were canceled on Thursday — attendance will be limited, Brown said. If there are no rides or entertainment, that could be a lethal financial hit, he said.
Board member Amanda Barndt said there needs to be a clear understanding of any repercussions that the fair board could face if guidelines were not followed. For example, could there be fines if campers cluster together, she said.
“It could get detrimental pretty quickly,” Barndt said.
Board member Robert Strow asked if there had been any discussions with the Wood County Commissioners. Trout said some of the board will be at Tuesday’s commissioners meeting.
The state guidelines recommend that the board only hold junior fairs.
Board member Dick King said that cost for Wood County is $134,000. the fair board’s cost or the cost paid by the county commissioners?
That could potentially be reduced if crowd space is limited, said board member Kyle Culp.
The board voted officially to cancel the parade and cheerleading competition.
Board member Brock Abke said there is not enough time to build floats and bands can’t attend. Youth could walk in groups, but would have to maintain social distancing.
“We don’t feel that would be feasible enough,” Abke said.
There will still be a king and queen and a grand marshal.
With the cheerleading, there are similar issues, said board member Deanne Corken. It’s fairly impossible for the cheerleaders to compete and be 6 feet away from each other, she said.
The competition could be revisited later in the year.
“The possibility of having it in the winter could be an option also,” Corken said.
Also at the meeting, the board:
• Approved spending $21,155 for an Amplex wireless project that will greatly improve the Wi-Fi. Funding for the project is from a state grant.
This may fix the electronic sign issue, which will cost $3,100. The board is having Amplex take a look at the Poe Road sign before approving the repair.
• Heard from Mike Erford with the National Tractor Pulling Championships, who asked if the second payment was due for the August event. No decision has been made yet on canceling the championships, set for Aug. 20-22. Trout said that it would have to be discussed.
“We’re not trying to get out of paying it,” Erford said, adding that if the event is canceled, would a payment be expected.
• Voted to remove trees from vendor camping area, using its own labor.
See the state fair guidelines:
